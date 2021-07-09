Bingham Weather Forecast
BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0