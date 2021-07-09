Bingham Weather Forecast

BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



