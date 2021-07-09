Daily Weather Forecast For Osborne
OSBORNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 102 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
