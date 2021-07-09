Daily Weather Forecast For Osborne

OSBORNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 102 °F, low 70 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



