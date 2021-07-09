Garden Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 102 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 104 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
