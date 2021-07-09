Daily Weather Forecast For Ness City
NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 103 °F, low 70 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- 6 to 18 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0