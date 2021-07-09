Cancel
Fullerton, NE

Friday rain in Fullerton: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Fullerton News Flash
 10 days ago

(FULLERTON, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fullerton Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fullerton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0arzaYgL00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

