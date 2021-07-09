Daily Weather Forecast For Kinsley

KINSLEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 73 °F 10 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.