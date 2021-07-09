Daily Weather Forecast For Kinsley
KINSLEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 73 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
