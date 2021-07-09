Leakey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, July 11
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
