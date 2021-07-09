Fort Benton Weather Forecast

FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 96 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.