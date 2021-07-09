Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



