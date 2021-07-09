Daily Weather Forecast For Mountainair
MOUNTAINAIR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
