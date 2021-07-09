Daily Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
