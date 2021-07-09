Daily Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap

RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



