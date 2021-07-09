Cancel
Indian Wells, AZ

Indian Wells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

INDIAN WELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXyCF_0arzaG2V00

  • Friday, July 9

    Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

