Indian Wells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
INDIAN WELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0