Cross Plains Daily Weather Forecast
CROSS PLAINS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
