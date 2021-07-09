Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's weekend write-up: July 9 through 11

By Devon Milley
wtae.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Looking for something to do in Pittsburgh this weekend? Here's what's going on July 9-11 in the western Pennsylvania area. July 5 marked the launch of Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park, a movie series hosted at various Pittsburgh-area parks. This weekend, you can check out Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) at Arsenal Park on July 9 and Grandview Park on July 10. You can also watch Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) at Riverview Park on July 10 and Frozen II (PG) at Schenley Plaza on July 11.

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Clemente
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverview Park#Pittsburgh Mills#Comedy Series#Arts#Dollar Bank Cinema#Allegheny Overlook#The Big Butler Fair#Hop Farm Brewing Company#Hans#Young Artists Program#Riverview Jazz#Smokey Bones#Arcade Comedy Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

First US Capitol rioter convicted of a felony gets 8 months in prison

(CNN) — A man who pleaded guilty to breaching the Senate chamber during the US Capitol insurrection was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison in a closely watched case that could influence how hundreds of other rioters charged with the same felony are punished. Paul Hodgkins, a 38-year-old Floridian,...
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic as Olympics approach

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy