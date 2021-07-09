Pittsburgh's weekend write-up: July 9 through 11

PITTSBURGH — Looking for something to do in Pittsburgh this weekend? Here's what's going on July 9-11 in the western Pennsylvania area. July 5 marked the launch of Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park, a movie series hosted at various Pittsburgh-area parks. This weekend, you can check out Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) at Arsenal Park on July 9 and Grandview Park on July 10. You can also watch Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) at Riverview Park on July 10 and Frozen II (PG) at Schenley Plaza on July 11.