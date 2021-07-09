7/9 – Rob Knight’s Friday Morning “Hot/Humid” Forecast
Today through Sunday, scattered showers and t-storms and enhanced rain chances will be possible, especially each afternoon. Southerly surface winds will help to enhance the warm air and moisture advection into the area, which will enhance the lifting in the environment. Upper level divergence, mainly today, will help to enhance buoyancy in the environment, which will also enhance the rainfall efficiency. Given these parameters and looking at the models, locally heavy rainfall inside thunderstorm development will be a concern over the next few days, especially Friday. Higher rainfall rates will still be possible inside thunderstorm development, particularly on Friday.www.wxxv25.com
