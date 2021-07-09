Cancel
Environment

7/9 – Rob Knight’s Friday Morning “Hot/Humid” Forecast

By Rob Knight
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday through Sunday, scattered showers and t-storms and enhanced rain chances will be possible, especially each afternoon. Southerly surface winds will help to enhance the warm air and moisture advection into the area, which will enhance the lifting in the environment. Upper level divergence, mainly today, will help to enhance buoyancy in the environment, which will also enhance the rainfall efficiency. Given these parameters and looking at the models, locally heavy rainfall inside thunderstorm development will be a concern over the next few days, especially Friday. Higher rainfall rates will still be possible inside thunderstorm development, particularly on Friday.

Environmentwxxv25.com

7/19 – Rob Knight’s “Wet Pattern Returns” Monday Morning Forecast

The wetter than average summer pattern is expected to continue through the period, and in fact rain chances will be even higher then recent days for much of the short term periods. A stationary front will continue to slowly move/develop south and southeastward through the plains to mid/lower Mississippi Valley area, just north of the forecast area during the period. In addition, the position of the mid to upper level support will set up the central Gulf coast region in a very diffluent pattern aloft Monday into Tuesday. All this should lead to widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms each day. At this time, the risk of excessive rainfall appears more on the marginal risk/localized side that does not require a Flash Flood Watch at this time, but that will need to be monitored over the next couple days as the risk could ramp up with this pattern in place.

