Our Communities Hold Water…Sweetened by Opportunity

I’ve lived and worked in cities like St. Louis, Missouri; Oberlin, Ohio; Newark, New Jersey; Harlem, New York; Bronzeville, Chicago and now Kansas City, Missouri, witnessing the ephemera and imprint of Black settlement, growth and migration. A glowing reminiscence of our “golden years” over time. There are striking commonalities and sometimes tattered realities between them: aged generational homes, sidewalks lined with pride, crumbling buildings with “lot for sale” signs, street performances in front of once-was clubs, foraged gardens nearby, churches fellowshipping, and pop-up markets with goods for weekly unwind. Here we are thriving or surviving through the ebb and flow of modern development and change.