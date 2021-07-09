Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Salisbury, Dart reach mixed doubles final

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Re3VV_0arzYpUK00

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

10 p.m.

British duo Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart reached the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon, denying Kveta Peschke a chance to become the oldest ever champion at the All England Club.

Salisbury and Dart beat the Czech veteran and Kevin Krawietz of Germany 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The second semifinal will be played on Saturday. It pits Neal Skupski of Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. against John Peers of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China.

Peschke was celebrating her 47th birthday on Friday. Martina Navratilova became the oldest Wimbledon champion at 46 when she won the mixed doubles in 2003.

___

8:05 p.m.

Unseeded Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina saved three match points to reach the women’s doubles final at Wimbledon.

The Russian duo came from 5-2 down in the final set to beat Caroline Dolehide of the United States and Storm Sanders of Australia 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-5.

They will face third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium and Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan, who defeated Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The win means Mertens will return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament.

Mertens is looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. Hsieh has won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014.

Vesnina is looking for a fourth Grand Slam doubles title and second at Wimbledon. Kudermetova will be playing in her first Grand Slam final.

___

7:25 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is into his seventh Wimbledon final.

The top-ranked Serb outplayed No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov on the key points to win their semifinal 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5.

The two-time defending champion will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.

Shapovalov repeatedly put pressure on Djokovic but faltered at the crucial moments. He failed to serve out the first set at 5-3 and then double-faulted on set point in the tiebreaker.

Djokovic saved all five break points he faced in the second set before Shapovalov double-faulted again to hand him a 6-5 lead.

Djokovic broke again for 6-5 in the third set and served out the match at love.

A seventh final at the All England Club ties Djokovic for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight.

Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

___

4:45 p.m.

The Duke of Kent is stepping down as president of the All England Club after more than 50 years in the role.

The club said this Wimbledon would be the last for the duke, who became president in 1969. That year he presented the trophies to Rod Laver and Ann Jones

The 85-year-old duke, also known as Prince Edward, is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and regularly sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court during matches.

He said that “to have seen this tournament, and the game of tennis, grow and inspire generations over the span of five decades has been an extraordinary experience, and I am incredibly proud to have been part of it.”

___

4:15 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini has become the first Italian man to reach the Wimbledon final after beating Hubert Hurkacz in four sets.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini used his big serve and powerful forehand to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Berrettini won 11 straight games from 3-2 down in the first set, taking full advantage of a shaky performance from the 14th-seeded Hurkacz. The Polish player beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the quarterfinals but didn’t hit a single groundstroke winner against Berrettini until midway through the third set.

Hurkacz recovered to win the third-set tiebreaker, only to be broken in the opening game of the fourth.

The last Italian man to reach any Grand Slam final was Adriano Panatta, who won the French Open in 1976.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was playing No. 10 Denis Shapovalov in the second semifinal.

___

3:40 p.m.

ESPN and the BBC have extended their agreements with the All England Club for Wimbledon broadcasting rights.

ESPN said it signed a 12-year extension to continue showing the grass-court Grand Slam through 2035.

The BBC signed a three-year extension for domestic broadcasting rights in Britain through 2027. Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

The Tennis Channel also signed a 12-year extension of its deal to show a daily highlights package from Wimbledon. The new agreement runs through 2036.

——

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will try to reach his seventh Wimbledon final when he plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Centre Court.

That would put Djokovic tied for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight. Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

The other three semifinalists are playing in the last four at the All England Club for the first time.

In the early match, No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Both are trying to become the first man from their country to reach the Wimbledon final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Pete Sampras
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#British#The All England Club#Czech#Centre Court#Russian#Japanese#Serb#Italian#Polish#Espn#The Tennis Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Belgium
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
BBC
Country
Germany
Related
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini becomes the latest big-name tennis player to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after announcements by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Simona Halep

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini has become the latest high-profile tennis player to withdraw from the Olympics. The Italian, who reached his first final at a Grand Slam earlier this month before losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets, has revealed that the thigh injury that required strapping at SW19 means he cannot compete in Tokyo.
TennisBBC

Wimbledon: Watch Brits in mixed doubles final

And that, my friends, is about that. It really has been a Championships like no other at SW19, a complete rollercoaster finished off with a fittingly thrilling men's final. Read Jonathan Jurejko's report from Wimbledon on Novak Djokovic's record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title here. Thanks for your company over the...
Tennisnewscenter1.tv

The Latest: Djokovic tries to reach 7th Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Novak Djokovic will try to reach his seventh Wimbledon final when he plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Centre Court. That would put Djokovic tied for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and...
TennisSkySports

Tokyo Olympics: Liam Broady added to Team GB tennis squad

Liam Broady has been named as a late addition to Team GB's tennis squad to compete in the men's singles at the Tokyo Olympics. British No 5 Broady was offered a place in the tennis draw by the International Tennis Federation due to his world ranking. Dan Evans pulled out...
TennisThe Independent

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini joins exodus from Tokyo 2020

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury, the 25-year-old said on Sunday. The world number eight had his left thigh bandaged during his defeat by top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the grasscourt Grand Slam earlier this month.
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer on Serena's retirement: 'I can't believe it'

The 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not remember her 20th Wimbledon campaign for too long. The seven-time All England Club champion had to retire in the seventh game of her first-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury, leaving the court in tears after an emotional retirement, her first at Wimbledon since 1998!
TennisHello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Serena Williams breaks her silence after sudden Wimbledon withdrawal

Serena Williams has revealed she has been left "heartbroken" following her premature Wimbledon departure on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury. During the match, the mum-of-one had to take some medical time out. She returned to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy