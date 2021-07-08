Northwest B.C. mines safe for salmon, Alaska legislators told

You’ve heard the cliché, “some like it hot?” The opposite of that assertion is, of course, “some don’t.” I’m one of the ‘don’ts’.” You remember “snowpocalypse” a few months ago? Well, I didn’t think that was such a big deal. In fact, I would happily trade the weather now for the weather then, power blackouts and all. My philosophy on the subject is that you can always put on more clothes to stay warm, and you won’t stand out as some sort of freak. However, standing outside in February in your speedo while the mercury is hovering in the teens will get you some strange looks - trust me on this. Therefore, I jump at any opportunity to visit colder climates during the latter half of the summer. A few years ago, I somehow got it into my head that I needed to face a challenge of significant peril. The ultimate self-assessment of manhood - where a hunter must rely on his skills of survival in the wilderness. A place where Kodiak bears and timber wolves present the alarming reality that mankind may not be at the top of the food chain. So, I decided I would go to Alaska, and test myself under the most severe environment known to man. My quarry would be the Mulchatna Arctic Caribou. For weeks, I poured over every piece of advice I could find - written, verbal, or on-line. I assembled my gear with grave concern for the weather conditions I would be faced with because, up that far north, our summer is actually their fall. I spent my life savings on the latest layered synthetic clothing, because in the wet, cold Alaskan environment, cotton kills.