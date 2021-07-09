Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Rosie's Cafe serves up burgers in shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By Buck Lanford
fox5atlanta.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - William Platt is a local Atlanta success story. Not only does he love to inspire others, he loves to help others too. Platt grew up in Atlanta’s Herndon Homes, a 500+ unit public housing complex that was demolished in 2010. And his restaurant, Rosie’s Coffee Café is, as he describes it, "about a red light away" from where his old neighborhood used to be. For the record, he owns multiple restaurants in Atlanta, including in the metro area and beyond, but this week #BurgersWithBuck paid a visit to the Northside location of Rosie’s, which literally sits in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Carrollton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Caf#Burgers#Food Drink#Rosie S Cafe#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Herndon Homes#Rosie S Coffee Caf#Big Will#Turkey Burger#The Angus Burger#Big Buck#Restaurant Ten#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

First US Capitol rioter convicted of a felony gets 8 months in prison

(CNN) — A man who pleaded guilty to breaching the Senate chamber during the US Capitol insurrection was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison in a closely watched case that could influence how hundreds of other rioters charged with the same felony are punished. Paul Hodgkins, a 38-year-old Floridian,...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...

Comments / 1

Community Policy