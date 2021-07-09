Rosie's Cafe serves up burgers in shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA - William Platt is a local Atlanta success story. Not only does he love to inspire others, he loves to help others too. Platt grew up in Atlanta’s Herndon Homes, a 500+ unit public housing complex that was demolished in 2010. And his restaurant, Rosie’s Coffee Café is, as he describes it, "about a red light away" from where his old neighborhood used to be. For the record, he owns multiple restaurants in Atlanta, including in the metro area and beyond, but this week #BurgersWithBuck paid a visit to the Northside location of Rosie’s, which literally sits in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.