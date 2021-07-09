Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gary, IN

Horizon Bank donates to literacy in Gary, funding books for neonatal unit

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Bank, which recently opened its first branch in Gary, made a donation to the Gary Literacy Coalition to promote literacy in the Steel City. The Michigan City-based bank, which just opened a new location at 3500 Grant St., across from The Village mall just south of the Borman Expressway, gave $2,500 to the Gary Literary Coalition. The nonprofit works to increase literacy opportunities for learners of all ages in Gary, including by providing books to expectant mothers.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Michigan State
City
Michigan City, IN
Michigan City, IN
Society
Gary, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Literacy#Charity#Horizon Bank#Marram Health#Block Program#The Urban League#Tcf National Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Charities
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

First US Capitol rioter convicted of a felony gets 8 months in prison

(CNN) — A man who pleaded guilty to breaching the Senate chamber during the US Capitol insurrection was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison in a closely watched case that could influence how hundreds of other rioters charged with the same felony are punished. Paul Hodgkins, a 38-year-old Floridian,...
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic as Olympics approach

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy