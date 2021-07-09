Horizon Bank donates to literacy in Gary, funding books for neonatal unit

Horizon Bank, which recently opened its first branch in Gary, made a donation to the Gary Literacy Coalition to promote literacy in the Steel City. The Michigan City-based bank, which just opened a new location at 3500 Grant St., across from The Village mall just south of the Borman Expressway, gave $2,500 to the Gary Literary Coalition. The nonprofit works to increase literacy opportunities for learners of all ages in Gary, including by providing books to expectant mothers.