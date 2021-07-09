St. Paul celebrates 30 years of Grover Cleveland Alexander Days

ST. PAUL — Thirty years ago, folks in St. Paul decided to pay tribute to one of Howard County’s most famous sons. And Grover Cleveland Alexander Days was born. But just who was Grover Cleveland Alexander and what did he do to get a community celebration named after him? Well, he was an American Major League Baseball player who played from 1911 to 1930 for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938, the only player elected that year. He is still considered one of the best pitchers in the history of Major League Baseball. In 1999 he ranked 12th on the Sporting News list of 100 Greatest Baseball Players and was a nominee for the Major League Baseball All-Century Team.