Artist, biologist and member of The Society of Animal Artists Bryce Pettit couldn’t stay away from the natural world if he tried. A native of northern Utah, Pettit feels the pull of the outdoors with everything he does, whether it be studying aquatic ecosystems or forming one of his intricate sculptures. Pursuing his lifelong passions for the outdoors and artistic creation, Pettit studied biology, ecology and art at Brigham Young University. His formal education has clearly informed his craft: “For Bryce, his art is the culmination of his knowledge, feeling and love of nature,” a press release from Mountain Trails Gallery says.