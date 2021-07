In Michigan, tick season extends from late April to early October, and the annual tick forecast predicts the Midwest will face an above-average threat level this year as the summer heat stays until later in the fall than usual. Ticks thrive in warm weather, inhabiting bushy or wooded areas and can be found in trees, shrubs and even leaf piles on the ground. Once a tick is on your clothes, it will move to a warm or moist part of your body – like the armpit, hair or groin – and once it’s in a spot desirable enough to feed on its host … will bite.