Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Is Thursday the new Monday? Flexible working is in flux

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Last year, companies around the U.S. scrambled to figure out how to shut down their offices and set up their employees for remote work as the COVID-19 virus suddenly bore down on the world. Now, in a mirror image, they are scrambling to figure out how...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Untuckit Llc#Salesforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Amazon
Related
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Prospero: Ask how to remain flexible, not how to return to work

Every day I hear advice about “how to bring people back to the office,” and it makes me cringe. My first question is often, “why?”. As vaccination numbers rise in the United States, the return to in-person work is top of mind for many people. But, like almost everything touched by the pandemic, creating a return to office plan will not be a simple task — or a simple transition. There is not a perfect answer, and you, as the leader, need to be flexible and iterate.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Flexibility And Choice To Drive Sun Life's Future Of Work In Canada

Designed to empower employees, attract talent and accelerate its goal to be one of the best insurance and asset management companies. TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadian employers solidify their return-to-office plans, Sun Life becomes the first Canadian insurance, wealth & health company to share its post-pandemic future of work vision. Rooted in employee flexibility, empowerment and centred around Client and business needs, the vision has employees choosing when and where to work - whether at home or in the office.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Flexible working, economic bottlenecks

Is Thursday the new Monday? Flexible working is in flux. NEW YORK (AP) — Companies around the U.S. are scrambling to figure out how to bring employees back to the office after more than a year of them working remotely. Most are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate declining COVID-19 infections against a potential backlash by workers who are not ready to return. Tensions have spilled into the public at a few companies where some staff have organized petitions or even walkouts to protest being recalled to the office. Many are introducing a gradual return, allowing employees to work remotely two or three days a week. But implementing a “hybrid” workplace can be a headache, from identifying which roles are most conducive to remote work to deciding which days of the week employees need to be in the office.
Economypurewow.com

How to Negotiate for a Flexible Work Schedule

As we round the corner on the pandemic, negotiating for a flexible work schedule seems like a no-brainer after a year spent working, well, flexibly. But somehow, it still feels daunting to raise the issue with your boss. A lot depends on your company (Are they open to testing a non-traditional work week? Have they ever had remote employees?), but post-COVID, there’s no better time to bring it up. Here’s why: Flexibility at work is top of mind right now and the benefits don’t just apply to working moms. A flexible work schedule is appealing to anyone responsible for any type of dependent care (say, an elderly relative), but also for employees seeking a healthier work-life balance than what they had before. So, how do you approach your ask? Here, exactly how to negotiate for a flexible work schedule.
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

TUI to offer permanent flexible working in UK

TUI is moving to permanent flexible working in the UK following 16 months of home working due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of office-based employees in the UK have worked from home since the start of the pandemic in March last year. During this time, the company sought to...
Career Development & Advicevt.edu

Flexible work option resources for employees and supervisors

Recognizing that while some work can only be done on-site, flexible work options have proven to be viable practices for many Virginia Tech employees as demonstrated during the pandemic. Flexible work options are alternatives to the traditional workweek or the traditional workplace. These alternate options can help employees balance work...
Jobsbutlerradio.com

Work Search Requirements Begin Monday

Those receiving jobless benefits are now required to start looking for work. The work-search requirement officially starts today after being suspended during the pandemic. The Department of Labor and Industry says people must be actively applying for at least two jobs. They can also go to job fairs, use employment agencies, or work with PA Career Link.
Politicswashingtonexec.com

Survey: GovCon Embraces Hybrid Work Environments, Flexibility in Return-to-Work Plans

As the nation reopens following pandemic closures, government contractors plan their return-to-office strategies focused on flexibility for employees and a commitment to customer needs, according to a recent survey conducted by WashingtonExec. WashingtonExec asked 24 members of the GovCon community from firms in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area about...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

John Lewis to introduce flexible working for all HQ staff

Bosses at John Lewis and Waitrose have confirmed they will introduce flexible working for staff at the employee-owned retailer based at the company’s head offices. The announcement comes following the latest update from the Government over plans to ease lockdown restrictions from July 19, which include an end to the requirement that employees should work from home where they can.
Career Development & Adviceodwyerpr.com

How a Flexible Hybrid Work Model Can Energize Your Agency

Our culture was built on in-office collaboration, open floor plans, in-person celebrations and frequent hallway chats since the beginning. What we’ve learned from the Covid-19 pandemic, however, is that our culture is really grounded in our people vs. any particular place. I am excited to take our guiding principle of...
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Why You Need A Flexibility-Forward Return-To-Work Strategy

CEO and Founder of Grokker, the on-demand well-being engagement solution, personalized to match employees' needs and abilities. Over the next few months, many employees will be heading back into the office for the first time in over a year. We only recently adjusted to the pandemic reality and acclimated to working from home with all the complications it entails. But we adapted. We prevailed. And now it feels to many like employers are pulling the rug out from under employees just as they’ve found their new footing: “We’re so glad you got used to the changes, but now we want you to switch back!”
EconomyHRmagazine.co.uk

Acas publishes new flexible working guidance

Acas has published new flexible working guidance ahead of 'Freedom Day' on 19 July when most COVID-19 restrictions will end in England. The body encouraged employers to have open conversations with employees about how they want to work going forward in the guidance. It said employers should consult widely with...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?

Comments / 0

Community Policy