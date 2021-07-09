Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Smart & Final Is Making History

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO Dave Hirz explains how the retailer has lasted for 150 years — and counting. It has been a momentous year for Smart & Final and President and CEO Dave Hirz. The uniquely positioned retailer is observing its 150th anniversary and was recently acquired by Bodega Latina, parent company of El Super and Fiesta Mart, and a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Progressive Grocer spoke with Hirz about the $620 million deal, what’s next for Smart & Final, and the keys to staying relevant with shoppers for 150 years.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Foods#Cash And Carry#Retail Management#Internal Communications#Scholarships#Bodega Latina#El Super#Fiesta Mart#Mexican#Grupo Comercial Chedraui#Progressive Grocer#Hellman Hass Grocery Co#J S#The Smart Final#Smart Final#Iris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Texas StateThomasNet Industrial News Room

Plastics Manufacturer Expands to Texas to Produce Components for Tesla

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A California contract plastics manufacturer reportedly plans to establish a...
Cell Phonesprogressivegrocer.com

7-Eleven Makes It Easier to Check Out at More Stores

7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its new Mobile Checkout contactless shopping solution to an additional 2,500-plus convenience stores nationwide. Now, Mobile Checkout is available in more than 3,000 participating 7-Eleven locations in 31 states and Washington, D.C., Progressive Grocer sister publication Convenience Store News reported. The service allows 7-Eleven mobile app users to quickly scan items and pay for purchases without waiting in a checkout line. Here's how it works:
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

HelloFresh Ups its Presence Down Under

Meal kit company HelloFresh is assembling its own key components. The company has revealed an agreement to acquire the Australian ready-to-eat meal services company Youfoodz as part of its global expansion. The A$125 million deal, in the form of a Scheme Implementation Deed, comes at a time when meal services...
PoliticsWorld Bank Blogs

5 views: What makes a city 'smart'?

What is a smart city? We’ve heard the term in contexts as diverse as urban planning and governance, transport, energy, the environment, health, and education. We’ve also noticed that the notion of smart cities relies on a range of technologies—including the internet of things (IoT), mobile solutions, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. Because of this connection with technology, we’ve had concerns about how smart cities will address issues such as data privacy and social exclusion. We see a risk that urban areas with poor web connectivity could be left out of the smart-cities trend. We’d like to continue an open dialogue on this trend.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Popular Car, Beware of Rats, Owners Say

Any car owner knows to expect some issues on the road every now and then—a new warning light, a flat tire, some screechy breaks, or a dreaded dead battery. But one thing most drivers don't anticipate heading to the dealership for is a rat in their glove box. And yet, that's what one woman discovered when she got behind the wheel of this popular vehicle recently. Now, she and others are sounding the alarm on this car's alleged tendency to attract rodents. Read on to find out if your car could be a rat trap.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Businessthechronicle-news.com

BellRock Brands Restructures Management to Enhance Senior Leadership Capabilities and Accelerate Strategic Growth Initiatives

Realignment Behind Proven Top-Tier CPG and Cannabis Expertise Focuses the Company on its Core Competitive Advantages. DENVER, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") platform, announces new leadership with a proven track record of driving profitable growth and shareholder value in the CPG and cannabis industries. These leadership changes build on the Company's strengths and better position its platform to capitalize on the rapid growth of the U.S. cannabis market.
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Chamber Stabs Businesses in Back and Pushes Return of Mask Mandates

This week, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will again require everyone wears masks to their events and inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as behind the scenes deals are being made with Governor Sisolak’s Office to pressure private businesses into reintroducing the mask mandates on their own, so that come election time it doesn’t come back to hurt the Governor – this way he can pretend his hands are clean and claim “it’s private business doing it”.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Boulder marketer Visiqua makes acquisition

Visiqua LLC, a Boulder marketing firm and Boulder Heavy Industries portfolio company, has acquired FlipForms LLC, a sales lead management platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Visiqua has built a business around helping publishers monetize their leads and website traffic. Now we can further assist them with creating...
Businessaithority.com

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team With The Addition Of 3 Tech Sales Executives

Managed Services Provider Adds Telecom and IT Sales Professionals Nathan Pavelka, Rik Eppard and Darrell Royal. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
Industryphiladelphiaherald.com

Warehousing Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Americold, NFI Logistics, DB Schenker

The latest research on "Global Warehousing Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Hyundai Canada Announces Changes To Its Marketing Department

Innocean SVP, Christine Smith, will lead the marketing department as its new director. Kristina Covello-Garcia moves from senior manager of network development at Genesis Canada to national manager of marketing communications for Hyundai Canada. Hyundai Canada establishes new department, Digital Business Development, increasing its focus on the online customer journey.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

e-grocery Market is Going to Boom with Ahold Delhaize, ShopFoodEx, Walmart

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of e-grocery Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "e-grocery Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global e-grocery market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the e-grocery Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Human Capital Management Software Market to See Huge Growth by Workday, Oracle, Kronos, Ultimate Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Human Capital Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Human Capital Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Human Capital Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Conservis acquired by Tellus Agriculture and Rabobank

Rabobank, a global food and agriculture bank, and Tellus Agriculture, global agriculture technology company, have acquired Conservis, a company that integrates disparate farm technologies into one streamlined interface to manage the business of farming. Together, Rabobank and Tellus Agriculture bring the expertise, experience, and global presence to further develop the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy