BBC Appoints Jon Petrie as New Head of Comedy - Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
GreenwichTime
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC has appointed Jon Petrie as its new head of comedy. In the role, he will report to chief content officer Charlotte Moore and be responsible for commissioning all scripted comedy on the BBC, iPlayer and the BBC Comedy Association. Petrie moves over from Broke and Bones, the Netflix-invested...

www.greenwichtime.com

