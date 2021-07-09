Ballet White Mountains fixin to be beautiful again
PINETOP — What began as a typical holiday weekend in Pinetop transformed into a harrowing situation in a matter of seconds. At 9:17 a.m. on Saturday, a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling westbound on East White Mountain Boulevard abruptly veered into eastbound traffic striking the trailer of a semi truck, which deflected the pickup back across several lanes through westbound traffic and straight through the front doors of the beloved Ballet White Mountains and Dance Studio at 640 East White Mountain Boulevard.www.wmicentral.com
Comments / 0