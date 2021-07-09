Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Andrea Arnold Subtly Hints at Negative 'Big Little Lies' Experience: 'I Learned a Great Deal'

By Manori Ravindran
GreenwichTime
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Arnold has refused to speak about her experience on season 2 of “Big Little Lies” — her last major credit before her Cannes-premiering documentary “Cow” — despite subtly hinting that all was not kosher in post production. Asked how long she was editing on “Cow,” Arnold said there was...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Arnold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Little Lies#British#Hbo#Canadian#Indiewire#American#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Cow’: Andrea Arnold Delivers A Simple, But Empathic Look At The Lives & Suffering Of Bovines [Cannes Review]

The fact that cows in dairy farms usually tend to have miserable lives should be a surprise to no one in this day and age. This knowledge, however, does not take away any of the power of Andrea Arnold’s “Cow,” playing in the Cannes Premiere section of this year’s Festival de Cannes. Five years after premiering “American Honey” in Competition, the director is back on the Croisette with a seemingly simple film that, in fact, brings up interesting and difficult questions regarding the limits between anthropomorphism on-screen and animal rights — or the lack thereof.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Cow’ review: Andrea Arnold’s wordless documentary movingly focalizes the humanity of animals [Cannes Review]

“Okay, so we’re really gonna watch a cow for two hours,” a fellow attendee said, amused and skeptical, just before the 2 p.m. screening of Cow. A few deliberately positioned themselves by the aisles, to make a quick exit. And well… Fair enough. But still: the theater was full. For a mostly dialogue-free, completely unnarrated documentary about two dairy cows to attract this much attention is a testament to the power of British filmmaker Andrea Arnold’s oeuvre, the likes of which include past Cannes entries Fish Tank (2009) and American Honey (2016).
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Hang Out with Cows in Andrea Arnold's Doc Film 'Cow'

There will be before Cow, and there will be after Cow. But in all seriousness… Andrea Arnold's documentary film Cow is the latest offering on the Vegan Cinema menu, premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in a brand new out-of-competition section called Cannes Première. The film features almost no talking, and no dialogue except for a few words spoken in the background by farm workers. There is some music, but that's a different surprise. Instead, the camera focuses on cows at a factory farm in the UK. Specifically one older bovine and two of her calves, which she gives birth to in the film. This isn't the first film to do this – Viktor Kosakovskiy's Gunda, which premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, also features nothing but footage of farm animals roaming around. But this time we get a much closer look at the brutality of factory farming, and the sickening process of breeding and raising animals solely to produce food for humans – and that's it.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Cannes 2021: Andrea Arnold says she made Cow to remind us of ‘the millions of non-human lives we use’

Andrea Arnold has explained how a childhood surrounded by nature helped inspire her new film, Cow, as it premieres at Cannes. In a piece for The Guardian, the Kent-born director recalled her “fantastically wild life” growing up on an estate and roaming around woods, motorways and “deserted old industrial spaces”. “Out of this grew a deep love of insects and birds and animals and plants,” she said. Arnold said moving to London changed her relationship with nature, but one of the animals she continued to see from car and train windows was cows: “I wondered about the reality of...
MoviesGreenwichTime

Eugenio Derbez to Star in Netflix Family Film Inspired by Lotería Card Game

Eugenio Derbez will star in Netflix’s “Lotería,” a family adventure film inspired by the iconic Lotería Don Clemente card game. The movie will be directed by Emmy nominee James Bobin (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “The Muppets”) with a script by Roberto Orci (“Transformers,” “Star Trek,” “Mission Impossible III” and “Cowboys & Aliens”) and J.R. Orci (“The Blacklist” and “Fringe”) based on a story by Roberto Orci and Adele Heather Taylor.
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo to Helm FX Pilot 'Kindred'

Based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, “Kindred” follows Dana (Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an independent future. She soon finds herself being pulled back and forth in time to an 1800s plantation to which her family is intimately linked. As an interracial romance weaves through her past and present, Dana struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Antonio Banderas joins 'Indiana Jones 5'

Banderas will be joining Harrison Ford, who returns as the titular protagonist, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. More from Variety. Antonio Banderas to Star in Studiocanal's 'The Monster of Florence' From Nicolaj Arcel, Anders Thomas Jensen (EXCLUSIVE) Harrison Ford Injured While...
MoviesGreenwichTime

Cannes Directors' Fortnight: 'A Chiara,' 'Magnetic Beats' Win Big

Writer-director Jonas Carpignano has scored at Cannes with “A Chiara,” winning the Europa Cinemas Cannes Label nod for best European film at Directors’ Fortnight, the festival’s biggest independent parallel section. Carpignano took the same prize for his previous film, “A Ciambra,” which was exec produced by Martin Scorsese, in 2017.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Robert Downey Jr. to Co-Star in Adaptation of 'The Sympathizer' for HBO and A24

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s best-selling debut espionage thriller “The Sympathizer” is getting the silver screen treatment at HBO from A24. Robert Downey Jr. (“The Avengers” franchise, “Iron Man”) will co-star as well as produce the show. Park Chan-wook, director of 2003’s “Oldboy” and 2016’s “The Handmaiden,” will serve as co-showrunner with...
Movieswmagazine.com

In How It Ends, Zoe Lister-Jones Lets Her Inner Child Do the Talking

How It Ends, the pandemic-era movie by actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones coming to theaters on July 20, is rife with regret. In the film, Lister-Jones, playing the character Liza, and the embodiment of her teenage self, played by Cailee Spaeny, go on an Odyssey-like journey walking through Los Angeles on the day before the world ends. Along the way, the two encounter a host of characters—played by Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll, Ayo Edebiri and many more—discussing their plans for the evening ahead of their demise. But they also pay visits to Liza’s exes, former friends, and father and mother, where Liza expresses regret for the failures she’s committed in those relationships, and attempts to patch things up ahead of Earth imploding. It was a real expression of what Lister-Jones herself experienced during the pandemic, she explains over the phone from Los Angeles. “Quarantine brought to the surface a lot of time for reflection around regret,” Lister-Jones says. “What you would do if you had just one day or one week? That was ringing very true and clear for us emotionally, things that you wish you would have said or done or done differently. That’s not always easy to express, so the film gave us a means to do that.”
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy