Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Black Widow’ debuts: The cast talks about the “raw” fights, Natasha’s sacrifice, and more

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Marvel movie fans, the wait is finally over: Black Widow swings into theaters today. The movie is set before Natasha Romanoff’s heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Scarlett Johansson‘s character returns to her past, teaming up with her adoptive “family” of spies, including Florence Pugh as Ylena, and their “parents,” Rachel Weisz as Melina and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, AKA the Red Guardian, Russia’s answer to Captain America.

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#The Red Guardian#Taskmaster#Abc News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
MoviesDaily Beast

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Movie Is One Last Insult to Natasha Romanoff

This post contains spoilers for Black Widow. For the casual viewer, Black Widow will likely prove all kinds of confusing. But it’s hard to blame anyone who’s confused as to why Marvel is just now releasing its first standalone film dedicated to Natasha Romanoff. After all, she is technically dead.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Does Black Widow confirm Natasha Romanoff’s fate?

Is Black Widow dead? That’s certainly the big question, and while the events of Avengers Endgame would seem to be the answer, does the Black Widow movie bring back Natasha Romanoff? The Black Widow Avengers Endgame death could possibly be reversed since death isn’t permanent for a lot of characters in the MCU, and it could certainly be changed in Natasha’s own movie. But does it? Let’s see. Black Widow spoilers follow!
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh on Their Epic Journey and Natasha’s Final Bow

The “Black Widow” movie — in the works at Marvel Studios for more than a decade — is many things: It’s an accomplished action-thriller, a family dramedy, and even a rumination on the trafficking of girls and women. It’s the (likely) farewell to the Black Widow character for Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff since 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” And it also introduces the prodigious talents of director Cate Shortland to Marvel’s massive audience, while showcasing the attention-grabbing, heartfelt performances of Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour as Natasha’s make-shift family — assembled at first in malfeasance by Russian evildoers, but later remade and then solidified by love in “Black Widow.”
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

How Did Natasha Get Away At the End of ‘Black Widow’?

(This article contains spoilers for the literal ending of “Black Widow.” So if you don’t want to know about the end of the movie, then you should not read this article) At long last, Natasha Romanoff has gotten her own movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in theaters and on Disney+, after more than a decade of playing the sidekick. Scarlett Johansson has played a significant role (not cameos) in eight MCU movies, including “Black Widow,” which is a mark that only Robert Downey Jr. can match — and he had the advantage of having three “Iron Man” movies to headline.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Black Widow Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Teases Natasha's Story

Marvel is returning to the big screen this weekend with Black Widow, and we are heading into the final days of the marketing. So far, the reviews are pretty positive overall, and the box office projections are looking pretty solid as well. We'll have to see how things end up shaking out with the second to last, at the time of writing, hybrid release for Disney. We got another new behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Widow today that teases Natasha's story and setting up future stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesKENS 5

‘Black Widow’ Review: Natasha Romanoff's sorta-solo outing buckles under the strain of MCU spectacle

SAN ANTONIO — “Never turn your back on family,” Dominic Toretto has made a point of teaching over the years, and before you leave thinking you’ve clicked the wrong review, consider that the ethos of two of this summer’s biggest punch-smash-swerve epics is a double-helix of big-top action and fractured clans. This isn’t a spoiler in the case of the upcoming “Black Widow”; you might’ve noticed how both “F9” and the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure have focused their marketing optics on sibling reunions where black eyes are given in lieu of hugs. Family means something else in movies when the budget hits six figures, it seems.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Black Widow Cast On Badass Women And Desexualising Natasha Romanoff

For all intents and purposes, Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff went out with a big bang in Avengers: Endgame, and director Cate Shortland isn’t looking to top that with her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Black Widow. With the events of the movie taking place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War,...
MoviesZacks.com

ETFs to Tap the Blockbuster Debut of Marvel's Black Widow

The long-awaited Marvel movie — Black Widow — made a blockbuster debut in the pandemic era, capturing a massive $80 million in domestic theaters in its first weekend. The numbers easily surpassed the previous record of $70 million set by the “Fast and Furious” sequel, F9, last month. Black Widow...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh talk about family in new Black Widow movie

As the Phase Four blockbuster begins its theatrical rollout around the world, Marvel Studios has released a new promo clip for Black Widow, in which stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh discuss Natasha’s “family” for the Avengers, and collaborate on the film; check it out here…. . Marvel’s Kevin Feige...

Comments / 0

Community Policy