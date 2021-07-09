Cancel
Video Games

Baldur's Gate 3 could get Nvidia DLSS when it arrives in 2022

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baldur’s Gate 3 should hopefully be getting DLSS support when it launches at some point next year. Developer Larian Studios is ready to spring a new patch next week (Patch 5) for the early access game on Steam, and studio head Swen Vincke let us know that the release of the full game should come “hopefully somewhere in [20]22”, as PC Gamer reports. That does leave a little room for doubt, although obviously enough concrete promises are something it’s very unwise to make as a game developer.

TechRadar

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Baldur's Gate 3 With New Patch and Estimated Release Date

Larian Studios is back with another Panel from Hell. We learned the approximate release date of Baldur's Gate 3 and some of the new features waiting for players in Patch 5. Baldur's Gate III went into early access last year and the developers at Larian Studios certainly can not be accused of not communicating with fans. Yesterday we got the 13th Community Update. On this occasion we had a chance to see the Panel from Hell 3, the next installment of a series of streams, from which we can learn a little about the game's progress and meet the developers working on it. The event took place in an unusual form, as the creators played a LARP session, with the audience being able to influence its course. In addition to the interesting show, we also learned about a few novelties which are to be offered by the upcoming Patch 5. The update is expected to arrive on July 13 and before new content the players should expect innovations in the mechanics and qualit-of-life changes. Moreover, Swen Vincke, creative director of the studio, informed that the full version of the title is to be released in 2022.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 Details from Panel From Hell 3

Larian Studios debuted the Baldur's Gate 3 Panel From Hell 3 earlier today, highlighting some upcoming content for Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 on PC with a delightful LARP adventure. Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest game in the Baldur's Gate CRPG franchise. As Larian Studios often does, it had...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 Update (Patch #5) Launches Next Week

Big changes are coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 as Larian Studios has finally outlined some fresh new details for the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 update, Patch #5. As revealed during their recent Panel From Hell live stream, Larian Studios showcased some of the new features coming to Baldur’s Gates 3 in the upcoming Patch #5 update. Down below you’ll find the highlights of the stream, and of course the stream itself to see it all in action.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Red Dead Online: Blood Money update revealed with new missions, NVIDIA DLSS

Rockstar today revealed Blood Money, a new update on the way to Red Dead Online. Blood Money will be landing next week and will add two new mission types to the game: Crimes and Opportunities. On top of that, Rockstar also revealed that Red Dead Online will be getting new 25-mission battle passes in The Quick Draw Club, while both Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 will get support for NVIDIA DLSS.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s fifth update brings backstories and sneaky dice flicks

I didn’t have the time to watch the two-hour larping session that they themed last night’s Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement around. Thankfully, developers Larian Studios have bundled the update’s changes into a mere 9-minute update video. July 13's update will let you influence skill checks and role-play just a little bit more.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Five Introduces the Active Roll System and More

Game developer Larian Studios has recently revealed the details of Patch 5 for video game Baldur’s Gate 3. During the Panel From Hell live show, details of the upcoming major update was revealed. Patch 5 will expand on the game. Starting July 13, 2021, players will find some new game-changing mechanics, a lot of combat and AI improvements, visual upgrades to weapons and cinematics, more focus on roleplaying, and more Owlbear cub content.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Includes Active Roll, Smarter AI, More Role Playing Rewards

During the third Panel from Hell, Larian Studios shared details about the upcoming Patch 5 for Baldur’s Gate 3, which launches on July 13. The developer unveiled a new Active Roll system coming to the role-playing game alongside new background objectives, an improved camping system and smarter AI with enemies now able to pick up discarded weapons when unarmed or pass health potions to each other .
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Baldur's Gate 3's next big patch out 13th July

Baldur's Gate 3's next big patch comes out Tuesday 13th July, developer Larian has announced. During a Panel From Hell live show, below, Larian detailed Patch 5 for the early access Dungeons & Dragons PC role-playing game. Patch 5 has combat and AI improvements, visual upgrades to weapons and cinematics...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Baldur’s Gate 3 gets new features in Patch 5, but no new D&D class

Larian’s latest Panel from Hell has come and gone, and boy was it a trip. In addition to more LARPing shenanigans than we ever could’ve expected, we got a whole lot of details on what’s coming in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5. This will be a patch that’s pretty light on new content (meaning no new D&D classes), but there are a pile of new features and quality-of-life improvements to enjoy this time around. The update launches on Tuesday, June 13.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

NVIDIA DLSS for Red Dead Redemption 2: Improved FPS, release date, more

Rockstar Games’ classic Western-themed title, Red Dead Redemption, has become a staple for gamers everywhere, and it’s about to get better with NVIDIA DLSS. After the monumental success of the original, the sequel dropping in 2018, accompanied by its online mode in 2019, the Western-themed title from Rockstar has earned its place in the gaming hall of fame.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Baldur's Gate 3 will release 'hopefully somewhere in 2022'

Larian's latest community update for Baldur's Gate 3 comes alongside the studio's third Panel from Hell livestream, but if you want the short version, here it is: Patch 5 will go live on July 13 and is focused on mechanical changes based on community feedback rather than new content, and studio head Swen Vincke says full release will be "hopefully somewhere in [20]22."
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 Adds Active Roll, Non-Lethal Attacks

Larian Studios have published a recent community update letting us know what we can expect as part of Patch 5 to their Early Access RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3. And yes, there’s active roll. First up, Patch 5 will invalidate your Patch 4 saves, as has been the case for all...
Video GamesGamespot

How To Watch Today's Baldur's Gate 3 Stream

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios will show off the latest patch for its in-development RPG today, July 8. This will be the third Panel From Hell, with this episode titled "A Most Noble Sacrifice" and scheduled to stream on Twitch at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. If it's like previous panels from Larian Studios, it will be a pretty lavish affair.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC confirms NVIDIA DLSS arrival date

Red Dead Redemption 2 will receive the NVIDIA DLSS feature on July 13. The PC version will take advantage of the manufacturer’s technology across the entire range of RTX graphics. By activating it, you will be able to receive a performance improvement without losing graphical fidelity, as happened with other ports of the height of Death Stranding.
Video GamesTechRadar

There’s an easy way to make some Nvidia DLSS games run better

Nvidia RTX graphics card owners who are fed up waiting for any given game to be updated to a newer version of DLSS by the developer can now take a DIY shortcut, hopefully bringing performance and image quality benefits to their gaming experience. As Tom’s Hardware spotted, Tech PowerUp has...
Video GamesComicBook

Baldur's Gate 3 to Get Patch With New Content Later This Month

Larian Studios has announced plans for an upcoming patch to Baldur's Gate 3, which will add several new features to the early access game. Yesterday, Larian Studios announced that they would release a patch for Baldur's Gate 3, which is currently in early access for PCs. The new patch will include several new features and bits of content, including an active roll system that allows players to use spells and abilities to manipulate their dice rolls. Notably, this feature will show the modifiers being added on-screen instead of calculated in the background so players can see the affects of their abilities in real time.

