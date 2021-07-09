We shouldn’t fall for the myth that older people are all rich

Unless the Chancellor changes course, the state pension is set for a significant rise next year due to the unusual increase in wages as the economy recovers. Some are questioning the wisdom – and fairness – of the increase. These questions are reasonable. But the debate – and the solutions we arrive at – risks being skewed by ageist narratives that presume all pensioners are wealthy, ignoring the hundreds of thousands who are reliant on the state pension and the many others who will be acutely in need of a financial safety net in the years to come.