Grocery workers union agrees to new contract with Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski's, Jerry's Foods

A union representing thousands of Minnesota grocery store employees has agreed to new contracts with some of the area's largest grocery chains. The Star Tribune reports on the new two-year contract deal between United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 and companies such as Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski's Markets and Jerry's Foods. The agreement includes pay raises every six months and hazard pay — which has already been paid out in some cases as part of retailers' efforts to hold onto staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.