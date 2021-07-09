Cancel
Labor Issues

Grocery workers union agrees to new contract with Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski's, Jerry's Foods

By Mark Reilly
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA union representing thousands of Minnesota grocery store employees has agreed to new contracts with some of the area's largest grocery chains. The Star Tribune reports on the new two-year contract deal between United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 and companies such as Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski's Markets and Jerry's Foods. The agreement includes pay raises every six months and hazard pay — which has already been paid out in some cases as part of retailers' efforts to hold onto staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minnesota State
