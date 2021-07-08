Cancel
Conservative advocate moms blast Columbus Academy for expelling their kids

By LU ANN STOIA
foxsanantonio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two moms are speaking out after their kids were kicked out of school because of their parents’ beliefs and actions. The two have been campaigning against what opponents call “critical race theory” and said Columbus Academy—one of the most well-known private schools in Ohio—expelled their kids.

