Fire at Chaumette Winery

mymoinfo.com
 10 days ago

(Ste. Geneveive County) A fire destroyed one building at the Chaumette Winery and Vinyard in rural Ste. Geneveive County. That building housed the business office. Through social media Chaumette says they are still open for business and that no one was injured. The Grapevine Grill, villas, Tasting Room, and wedding venues were are all unaffected.

