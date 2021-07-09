Cancel
Crock Pot Cube Steak Recipe

By Laura Sampson
mashed.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes anyone really know what cube steak actually is? According to Parade, cube steak is made out of top sirloin or top round. A meat tenderizer is used to pound the meat until it becomes perfectly tender. Now to be honest, those cuts, the top round and top sirloin, are not usually considered the best steak to be had. Thus all the tenderizing. But once you try this dish, which makes an already tender meat "so tender you can cut it with a fork," in the words of chef and recipe developer Laura Sampson of Little House Big Alaska, you'll have a few choice words about just how choice this steak can be.

www.mashed.com

#Vegetable Soup#Crock Pot#Vegetable Oil#Steaks#Cube Steak#Food Drink#Parade#Little House
