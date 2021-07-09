Cancel
Pets

Sunda New Asian Offers a New 'Yappy Hour'

By Chris Chamberlain
Nashville Scene
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGulch fixture Sunda New Asian is literally going to the dogs with a special new Tuesday afternoon deal from 4 to 6 p.m. that they’re calling “Yappy Hour.” Sunda has one of the best decks in the neighborhood to watch the crowds stream by on their way to completing the Biscuit Love/Angel Wings selfie/Bar Louie public-drunkenness arrest trifecta. Fortunately, on Tuesday afternoons, the bachelorettes are still just winding up, so you shouldn’t see too much drama, and it’s a great time to take your pooch for a little walk and some treats.

