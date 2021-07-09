Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Top Low-maintenance Plants That You Can Easily Have At Home

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all love to come home to a beautifully decorated space, and it’s no secret that adding a touch of nature and greenery to your home goes a long way when it comes to decor. If you don’t have a green finger, then you’re lucky to live in the age of information where you can get everything you need at the click of a button. If you spend any amount of time on Pinterest or Instagram, then you must have been influenced by the boho style and decor photos you see everywhere on social media. One of the main traits of this style is having as many plants as your space can tolerate. Plants were once thought of as something that you added to your balcony or porch, but not anymore. Nowadays, you can add plants inside your home to give it a nice decorative touch and a positive vibe. Many people shy away from keeping plants in their homes because they don’t feel that they are capable of caring for them properly. On the contrary, you’ll be happy to know that many plants require minimum care and attention. In this article, we will introduce you to plants that do not need much maintenance and would be a great addition to your place.

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Pinterest#Color#Urban Organic Yield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Instagram
Related
Denver, COPosted by
Carrie Wynn

Now you can go to a Denver bar and buy a house plant

During the prime of the COVID-19 pandemic there was a surprising trend that took off like wildfire. As people were spending all of their time at home, they began buying more and more house plants. The demand for plants turned into a house plant boom and now there are several bars in Denver that are jumping on board and selling plants along with alcohol.
Home & GardenWISH-TV

Get a beautiful full kitchen remodel while keeping your old cabinets

You’ve heard their name on our show a whole lot recently as our Question of the Day Sponsor, and today’s your chance to get to know them. Kitchen Saver is a kitchen remodeling company that prides itself on being able to give you a beautifully renovated kitchen without having to completely gut your kitchen.
GardeningApartment Therapy

These Are Bobby Berk’s Favorite Low-Maintenance Houseplants

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When he’s not changing lives on Netflix’s hit “Queer Eye” or designing a super sleek furniture collection, interior design expert Bobby Berk loves to dish out the decor advice. Whether it’s double-duty item recommendations, sleep tips, or even Animal Crossing decorating advice, Berk often shares his tips and tricks on how to live a better life at home.
GardeningDaily Republic

Randall: You can learn a lot from watching plants

You can learn things from watching a plant. And watching is more fun than weeding. I might’ve been a gardener, if my mother had not forced me as a child to pick beans and okra and other stuff I never wanted to touch, let alone, eat. Her garden was a...
GardeningEarth 911

5 Pollinator-Friendly Plants You Can Grow Right Now

There are more than 200,00 species of pollinators — everything from honeybees and butterflies to bats, lizards, and beetles. You can support these valuable workers by planting pollinator-friendly plants in your garden. Why should you support them? We need these flying, fluttering, and crawling creatures to help pollinate the food...
Home & Gardensnntv.com

Top 10 Incredible Benefits of Having a Clean Home

Originally Posted On: Top 10 Incredible Benefits of Having a Clean Home- (homemaidbetter.com) If you have a busy lifestyle, keeping your home clean can be challenging, but it’s important to have a clean environment for a myriad of reasons. Whether you need to cut the clutter or you’re worried about...
Home & Gardenstardem.com

Tips for home maintenance, repair

Maintenance costs can put a serious dent in your budget and savings — a dent that’s tough to repair. While there are certain things you definitely need an expert to handle, there are plenty of other situations in which you can make minor but meaningful repairs without calling for professional support — while saving serious cash.
Interior Designindenvertimes.com

Top Home Improvements You Can Make This Summer

Summer weather is the perfect weather for many activities. Home improvements fall in this category because it is easier to work in calm, warmer weather. If you are looking to upgrade your home this summer, here are a few projects to get you started. A Fresh Coat Of Paint. Nothing...
Gardeningmansionglobal.com

The Secret to a Low-Maintenance Flower Garden? Beautiful Weeds

GARDEN DESIGNER Butter Wakefield’s London backyard, above, has nary a blade of grass out of place. Except, that is, for an untamed patch that contains what many people might deem weedy eyesores: tufted vetch, ragged robin and knapweed. Bracketed by a close-cropped carpet of grass and conically manicured yews in her tidy back garden, the wildflower strip gives the space an unexpected “wow factor,” Ms. Wakefield said.
GardeningSeattle Times

How to grow your own backyard berries in containers

NOTHING SAYS SUMMER like a bowlful of juicy berries. Likewise, nothing says fragile like a fully ripe strawberry or a precious pint of raspberries from the grocery store or farmers market. Which is why many of us think berries are worth the precious ground they occupy all year for a few fleeting weeks of a delicious harvest.
Home & Gardenlakecountybanner.com

Simple Ways To Beautify Your Yard

Feel like your yard could use a little pizzazz? Something that makes it stand out—something that makes you want to spend time outdoors instead of inside. If you want to transform the space without putting in too much time, money, or effort, learn about some simple ways to beautify your yard and make it the talk of the neighborhood, or at least the talk of your household.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

7 Outdoor Movie Screens You Can Easily DIY This Summer

You’ve hosted cookouts and played games with the family outside, but an outdoor activity you may not have tried yet is watching one of your favorite movies in your backyard. Those who live near a drive-in theater can always catch a showing there, but for anyone who doesn’t, crafting a DIY outdoor movie screen is the next best thing. On top of being a budget-friendly experience, creating your own outdoor setup is also an intimate and memorable activity for the whole family.
Shoppingmomtastic.com

The Best King Bed Sheets

After a long day, few feelings compare to collapsing into a cozy bed and snoozing the night away. And while on some days it seems like any old bed will do, we know we're not alone when we say that nothing beats the luxury of a king-size bed. With ample room to stretch out and stay cool even on the hottest evenings, a king bed is truly a magical experience. But just because the bed is big doesn't mean it's perfect yet. Finding the right king-size sheets is half the battle, which is why we've done the research to present you with our favorite king bed sheet sets below. Find the one that matches your decor and your sleep style and get to snoozing without a moment's delay.
Home & Gardenspacecoastdaily.com

Kitchen Overhaul: 5 Certified Ways to Upgrade Your Kitchen On a Budget

Does your kitchen look a bit dim? Are the cabinets, countertops, and flooring a bit outdated already? Do the once brightly colored kitchen walls not inspire you anymore? Well, these are tell-tale signs that your kitchen might need a fresh, new look. But what if it does, but you don’t have enough budget to have an upgrade?
Interior DesignWRAL

Genial Design: Promoting Growth and Life in Your Home

The home is often our sanctuary and anything that lifts our spirits and promotes vitality is easily welcomed. Outdoor spaces such as patios, porches and decks bring us closer to nature. It’s the sensation of daylight on our skin and fresh oxygen rich air that speak to living well and feeling well too. We associate the best of summer with outdoor concerts, grilled food, and family time. So how do we provide more elements that promote feeling alive throughout our homes and throughout the year?

Comments / 0

Community Policy