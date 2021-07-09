Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) IPO Opens 57% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) has filed for up to $100,000,000 IPO. Per company's description: "We are a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry based on December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 revenue. Our principal focus is on iGaming and sports betting. Through our proprietary technology platform, we publish a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. We tailor each one of our websites to different user interests and markets within the online gambling industry by producing original content relating to the sector, such as news, odds, statistics, product reviews and product comparisons of locally available online gambling services. We attract online gamblers through online marketing efforts and refer these online gamblers to companies that are licensed by gambling regulators to provide real-money online gambling services, known as online gambling operators, who convert these potential online gamblers into actual paying players. In this way, we provide business-to-business, or B2B, digital marketing services to online gambling operators."