‘Jeopardy!’ Says Give It ‘Your Best Shot’ with Category Devoted to Michael Jordan

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9qmu_0arzNehg00

As it has for several decades now, the hit game show “Jeopardy!” continues its pursuit of intellectual competition and knowledge.

On Thursday evening’s episode of “Jeopardy!,” the show presented a category dedicated to His Airness, Michael Jordan. Widely considered one of the greatest basketball players to ever step onto a court, Michael Jordan spent most of his NBA days with the Chicago Bulls.

“Jeopardy!” devoted an entire category to the legendary basketball player with five questions about his career. On Friday, “Jeopardy! took to social media to challenge fans to answer the same questions as Thursday’s contestants. The questions vary in difficulty but any Michael Jordan fan should be able to answer the clues in short order. The episode’s contestants raced through the category with ease and now “Jeopardy!” invites you to try your hand. Think you can answer these clues regarding the basketball legend?

“Make a slam dunk with this Michael Jordan category,” the “Jeopardy!” social media post says.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Speed Through Michael Jordan Clues

The post then lays out the same five Michael Jordan questions given to players by current guest host, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The first question asks candidates to identify Jordan’s choice of shoes during his career.

“After college, MJ wanted a shoe deal with Adidas, but the company passed,” the clue states. “Fair to say Jordan landed on his feet with this brand.”

“What is Nike,” is the correct “Jeopardy!” response. Jordan’s relationship with Nike proved to be quite profitable for both sides.

The second clue deals with Jordan’s college years.

“As a freshman in 1982, MJ took down Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas with NCAA title-winning shot for the Tar Heels of this school,” the clue states.

“What is the University of North Carolina?” is the answer for the win.

The third clue asks contestants about a particular player who once referenced a Michael Jordan meme.

“After hearing doubts about his future, this Warrior scored 62 and said ‘Cue the Michael Jordan meme,” the clue says. “I take all of that personally.”

“Who is Steph Curry?” wins $600 for the contestant with the right answer.

As good as he was on the offensive side of the court, the next clue references Jordan’s prowess on defense.

A defender unafraid to take what he believed was his, Michael led the NBA in this statistic three times,” the clue states. “Averaging about three per game.”

“What is a steal?” is the right response.

The last clue, worth $1,000, deals with Jordan’s lone stint away from the Bulls.

“It wasn’t quite as magical as the Bulls years, but MJ did average 20 per game at age 39 in his last year with this team,” the clue reads.

“Who are the Washington Wizards?” wins the final Micahel Jordan clue.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

