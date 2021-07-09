Cancel
Brag House launches its social network for amateur esports competitors

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrag House has launched a platform for connecting gamers in a social network built around amateur esports competitions. The subscription-based platform focuses on players who enjoy playing competitive games but don’t have the skill to compete in the biggest esports tournaments. Some of that engagement is on display this week as the company started its Super Smash Bros Loyalty Cup Tournament in Texas in partnership with sponsor McDonald’s. It’s a platform where players can issue their own “brags,” comments about their performance in games.

