Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood RAINFALL AMOUNTS SINCE JUNE 15TH ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Below normal snowfall this past winter, combined with drier than normal conditions this spring into early this summer caused conditions to deteriorate into the abnormally dry (D0) or moderate drought (D1) conditions across much of central, north- central and northeast Wisconsin. Since June 15th, there have been several rounds of showers and thunderstorms that brought heavy rain to the area. Here are some of the highest rainfall totals: Rainfall Rainfall Location (Inches) Location (Inches) -------------------------------------------------------------- Waupaca - 6SW 9.85 Wausau - 2ENE 7.17 Wisc. Rapids COOP 9.09 Appleton 7.17 Waupaca 8.89 Kaukauna - 2SW 7.12 Rudolph - 2NNE 8.80 Wausau - ASOS 7.10 De Pere - 4SW 8.55 Wisc. Rapids - 5SE 7.09 Schofield - 3E 8.53 Appleton - 1N 7.06 Appleton 8.47 Wausau - WSAW TV 6.92 Stevens Point 8.46 Menasha - 5SE 6.89 New London 8.31 Pulaski 6.86 Wild Rose - 1E 8.03 Suamico - 4WNW 6.85 Almond - 5SE 8.01 Wrightstown 6.85 Oshkosh - 2W 7.87 Wisc. Rapids ASOS 6.75 Shiocton 7.80 Plover 6.70 Oconto - 4W 7.62 Oshkosh - 5N 6.60 Marshfield COOP 7.55 Oshkosh COOP 6.57 Vesper - 2SSE 7.50 Mosinee - 6S 6.45 Ogdensburg - 3E 7.30 GB Botanical Gardens 6.23 Omro - 2WSW 7.22 Merrill - 7W 6.20 Nekoosa - 4SSW 7.20 Green Bay NWS 6.00

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oneida County, WI
County
Wood County, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
County
Oconto County, WI
County
Kewaunee County, WI
City
Winnebago, WI
County
Door County, WI
County
Vilas County, WI
City
Portage, WI
County
Marathon County, WI
County
Florence County, WI
County
Portage County, WI
City
Appleton, WI
County
Forest County, WI
County
Waushara County, WI
City
Wrightstown, WI
City
Marinette, WI
County
Calumet County, WI
County
Outagamie County, WI
City
Waupaca, WI
County
Brown County, WI
County
Winnebago County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oneida, WI
City
Ogdensburg, WI
City
Kewaunee, WI
City
Schofield, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
County
Menominee County, WI
County
Marinette County, WI
City
Marshfield, WI
City
Florence, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
City
Wausau, WI
County
Langlade County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Forest#Lincoln#Marathon#Rapids Coop#Wausau Wsaw Tv#Oconto#Mosinee#Merrill#Nekoosa#Green Bay Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy