Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood RAINFALL AMOUNTS SINCE JUNE 15TH ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Below normal snowfall this past winter, combined with drier than normal conditions this spring into early this summer caused conditions to deteriorate into the abnormally dry (D0) or moderate drought (D1) conditions across much of central, north- central and northeast Wisconsin. Since June 15th, there have been several rounds of showers and thunderstorms that brought heavy rain to the area. Here are some of the highest rainfall totals: Rainfall Rainfall Location (Inches) Location (Inches) -------------------------------------------------------------- Waupaca - 6SW 9.85 Wausau - 2ENE 7.17 Wisc. Rapids COOP 9.09 Appleton 7.17 Waupaca 8.89 Kaukauna - 2SW 7.12 Rudolph - 2NNE 8.80 Wausau - ASOS 7.10 De Pere - 4SW 8.55 Wisc. Rapids - 5SE 7.09 Schofield - 3E 8.53 Appleton - 1N 7.06 Appleton 8.47 Wausau - WSAW TV 6.92 Stevens Point 8.46 Menasha - 5SE 6.89 New London 8.31 Pulaski 6.86 Wild Rose - 1E 8.03 Suamico - 4WNW 6.85 Almond - 5SE 8.01 Wrightstown 6.85 Oshkosh - 2W 7.87 Wisc. Rapids ASOS 6.75 Shiocton 7.80 Plover 6.70 Oconto - 4W 7.62 Oshkosh - 5N 6.60 Marshfield COOP 7.55 Oshkosh COOP 6.57 Vesper - 2SSE 7.50 Mosinee - 6S 6.45 Ogdensburg - 3E 7.30 GB Botanical Gardens 6.23 Omro - 2WSW 7.22 Merrill - 7W 6.20 Nekoosa - 4SSW 7.20 Green Bay NWS 6.00