Colin Farrell & Jack O’Connell star in dramatic first trailer for ‘The North Water’
AMC has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming series ‘The North Water.’. Based on the acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire, the five-part series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crewmates, with Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, a confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and beyond the safe moorings of civilisation.www.heyuguys.com
