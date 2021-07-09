Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Soyeon Floats on Summertime Beats in "Windy”

By Sarah V
seoulbeats.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, Jeon Soyeon. If any single candidate could be nominated to stand as the face of 4th generation K-pop (which I think it’s fair to place her era in), this woman would be high on the list. A magnetic force in (G)I-dle, previously launched as a soloist by Cube Entertainment...

seoulbeats.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime#Lion#Weather#Creativity#Soyeon Floats#Cube Entertainment#Beam Beam#Polish#Edm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicNME

Jeon Soyeon – ‘Windy’ review: a masterclass in versatility and eccentricity that redefines summer pop albums

For the past few years, K-pop has used the power of nostalgia as the driving force for many of its concepts and music. We’ve seen singers and groups pay homage to the motifs of yesteryear in various ways, from creating songs that would fit right in during the peak of ’70s disco, to incorporating synth elements that defined the ’80s to incorporating heavy ’90s references in lyrics and outfits.
MusicHypebae

(G)I-DLE's SOYEON Explores Her Own Sound in Solo Mini Album, 'Windy'

Known as (G)I-DLE‘s leader and the member who wrote and composed most of the K-pop group’s releases, JEON SOYEON has dropped her first solo mini album. Dubbed Windy, the project is inspired by the artist’s alter ego who “likes fast food and skateboarding and has the outspoken attitude of Gen-Z, and is a rebellious character set apart from SOYEON,” as per a press release. The five-track mini album boasts a mix of various genres like “BEAM BEAM,” a rock/hip hop track about how the sun shines down. Other songs include “Weather,” “Psycho,” “Quit” and “Is this bad b****** number?” featuring BIBI and Lee Young Ji.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Rapper Lady London Drops New Track & Visual For “Never”

Drumming up critical acclaim as an illustrious artist in a few short years, with illumining destiny for greatness, today Lady London shares with the world her new single and accompanying cinematic visual “Never.” The Nigel Uno-produced track serves as a therapeutic release from the New York-born, New Jersey-raised rapper chronicling the vast amount of trials she’s endured that ultimately shapes her to be the resilient woman that she is today.
MusicSoompi

ONF Announces August Comeback Date + Drops 1st Teaser

On July 18 at midnight KST, ONF officially announced their plans to make a comeback next month. The group will be returning with a “summer pop-up album” entitled “POPPING” on August 9 KST. ONF also released their first teaser for the upcoming album: a cute clip that hints at their...
Theater & DancePopSugar

You Can Always Count on Tinashe to Deliver With Super-Sexy Music Videos

There are two things you can always count on when Tinashe drops new music: it will be a total bop that will make you want to dance, and it will have a super-sexy music video to match. When it comes to the latter, the 28-year-old always delivers with visuals. Whether she's taking center stage or having a slumber party with Britney Spears, her videos always manage to fog up our computer screens. I mean, how could they not with her ultra-steamy dance moves? After her latest music video for "Bouncin" got everyone talking, we decided to round up some of her sexiest music videos to date. Allow Tinashe to teach you a lesson in sexy dance moves with the videos ahead.
MusicSpin

SPIN Daybreaker: Peach Fuzz

Another whirlwind of a week is coming to a close and there’s lots to reflect on and hopefully learn from. Just like life, any themes explored through music can all be classified as moments to find something new and exciting about ourselves. This week, the roundup is the epitome of discovering music to discover yourself. It is an amalgamation of all the best emotions we encounter in this lifetime: angst, self-absorption, selflessness, curiosity, love, confusion, confidence, you get it. These artists are setting the new standards of music – that is, blurring the lines, doing what they want, and focusing their attention to expressing themselves wholeheartedly instead of trying to create more boundaries for creativity to adhere to. They’re truly making the industry embrace what it is to be brilliantly abstract and freeform.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Fans Aren't Sure If They're Feeling His New Music Preview

Maybe we'll end up getting a "First Year Out" freestyle from Bobby Shmurda? Following his release from prison earlier this year, GS9 representative Bobby Shmurda hasn't released any new music, frustrating his fans with how long they've had to wait. The New York rapper appears to be dealing with some sort of issues with his label, which was reported a few months ago. However, people are starting to get frustrated at the lack of activity from Bobby.
CelebritiesSoompi

Watch: WJSN’s Dawon And Yeonjung Feature On Goo Jun Yeop (DJ Koo)’s Performance On “Immortal Songs”

WJSN’s Dawon and Yeonjung made a special appearance on KBS’s “Immortal Songs.”. The July 17 episode was Part 2 of the show’s “Summer Gayo Daejeon” special, pitting guests from “Gayo Top 10” against guests from “Music Bank.” (“Gayo Top 10” was the predecessor to “Music Bank” and aired from 1981 to 1998.) Performing this week were NRG, HYNN, Hong Kyung Min, Goo Jun Yeop (DJ Koo), Shin Seung Tae and Jaeha, and N.Flying.
Old Lyme, CTNew Haven Register

Blues Beat: Summertime shows are everywhere

A couple of big blues acts are hitting the stage this week to keep you cool in hot July. Down in Old Lyme on Sunday, Jim Carty brings in soul blues Legend Johnny Rawls in an outdoor concert and Thursday, CHIRP has Christine Ohlman. Sunday’s special house concert with co-headliners...
CelebritiesSoompi

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon To Make Solo Comeback As DJ HYO

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon is bringing us new music as DJ HYO!. On July 19, a source from SM Entertainment revealed, “Hyoyeon (DJ HYO) is releasing a new single in August.”. This will be Hyoyeon’s first new song in approximately nine months since “Think About Me,” which was released through SM...
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping With 15 Roaches While Growing Up Inspired His Grind

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Whether it’s to boost their current lavish lifestyle or the lack thereof while on the come-up, it’s safe to say that rappers love to cap. Some whites lies can definitely be excused, particularly when it comes to the tales they tell in their lyrics, but we’ll have to let you all make a judgement in the case of Diddy and his latest skin-crawling storytime on Instagram.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Pulls A Beyonce After Taking A Hard Fall Onstage

Doja Cat’s applaudable showmanship were on full display when she bounced back from an abrupt fall during a Miami performance on Saturday night. The singer was performing her hit featuring Rico Nasty, "Tia Tamera," when she slipped and fell on her back while rocking out to the track. Fans in the audience screamed out in shock, but Doja jumped right back up on her knees and continued slinging her hair, channeling Beyonce’s equally-unreal recovery after falling down a flight of stairs on stage during a 2007 show.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Lil' Kim Responds After 50 Cent Posts Meme About Her BET Awards Look

Lil' Kim is clapping back at 50 Cent after the "In da Club" rapper reposted a meme making fun of her look during her performance at this year's BET Awards. 50 Cent reposted a side by side comparison of Lil' Kim in her white Prada headdress -- which she wore while paying tribute to Queen Latifah -- and an owl on his Instagram. 50 Cent wrote, "Who did this sh**, 👀this ain't right. LOL."

Comments / 0

Community Policy