Soyeon Floats on Summertime Beats in "Windy”

Another whirlwind of a week is coming to a close and there’s lots to reflect on and hopefully learn from. Just like life, any themes explored through music can all be classified as moments to find something new and exciting about ourselves. This week, the roundup is the epitome of discovering music to discover yourself. It is an amalgamation of all the best emotions we encounter in this lifetime: angst, self-absorption, selflessness, curiosity, love, confusion, confidence, you get it. These artists are setting the new standards of music – that is, blurring the lines, doing what they want, and focusing their attention to expressing themselves wholeheartedly instead of trying to create more boundaries for creativity to adhere to. They’re truly making the industry embrace what it is to be brilliantly abstract and freeform.