What Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman said on 'The Slice' podcast
What Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman said this week during his appearance on Tennessee's The Slice podcast (listen to the full interview here):. “It’s a good feeling to be back. These guys are more than just my teammates. They’re brothers. We’re around each other all the time, talk all the time. So just seeing them, it’s a great feeling. Just seeing all the coaches, all the staff is also a good feeling. It’s good.”247sports.com
Comments / 0