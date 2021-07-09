LISTEN: Reviewing and comparing Big 12 picks and predictions

The Big 12 has set the table with the release of its preseason all-conference teams and the preseason poll, and folks will travel to Dallas next week to gather around that table for the conference's returning and annual media days. The start of preseason practice will be here before you now it, so let's roll up our sleeves and dig in on the Big 12's news this week. What'd we think of the all-conference teams and the preseason poll and how did they differ from what you and I predicted? That and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)