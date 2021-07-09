Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Thoma Bravo To Acquire Stamps.com In $6.6B Deal

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0di9xd_0arzFLqJ00
  • Software investment firm Thoma Bravo inked an agreement to acquire e-commerce shipping solutions provider Stamps.com Inc (NASDAQ: STMP) in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.6 billion.
  • Stamps.com stockholders will receive $330 per share in cash, representing a 67% premium to Stamps.com's closing share price on July 8, the last trading day before the deal announcement.
  • Stamps.com will become a private company under the arrangement.
  • Stamps.com can continue innovating and pursuing growth opportunities to capture the expanding e-commerce shipping market with Thoma Bravo's financial and operational support, Stamps.com's Chairman and CEO Ken McBride stated.
  • Stamps.com's board had unanimously approved the agreement.
  • Price action: STMP shares traded higher by 64.6% at $325.5 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stmp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

EVgo Acquires e-Mobility Software Company Recargo For $25M

Fast charging provider for electric vehicles EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has acquired Recargo, an e-mobility software company, in an all-cash deal for $25 million. The transaction will combine EVgo’s national public fast-charging infrastructure and Recargo’s leadership in EV innovation on app development, market research, data licensing, reporting, and advertising. “Recargo’s...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chescapmanager LLC Makes New Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Chescapmanager LLC owned about 0.54% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
RetailGlobeSt.com

Kite Realty Group to Acquire Retail Properties of America In $7.5B Merger

Kite Realty Group Trust and Retail Properties of America have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which RPAI would merge into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company. The transaction will create a top five shopping center REIT by enterprise value, with the combined company expected to have an equity market capitalization of $4.6 billion and a total enterprise value of $7.5 billion upon the closing, assuming a KRG share price of $20.83, which was the closing price on July 16, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Zoom to Acquire Cloud Contact Center Provider Five9 in $14.7B Deal

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan stated that the company is always looking for promising ways to seek enhancement and Five9 seems to be a perfect fit to branch out and adapt. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has recently announced an acquisition with a cloud contact center called Five9. The deal is worth $14.7 billion and marks the first-ever deal to be initiated by zoom to adopt the new cloud center activities. The deal is centered around the recent post-pandemic situation where the corporations shall resume their work from office premises and will require additional cloud service essentials for accelerated productivity and profits.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Carlisle Companies To Acquire Henry Company For ~$1.58B

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) agreed to acquire Henry Company, a provider of building envelope systems, from affiliates of American Securities LLC, for $1.575 billion in cash. The company expects this transaction to be immediately accretive to its growth outlook, EBITDA margin and to add $1.25+ of adjusted EPS in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

25,000 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Acquired by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Kinetrex Energy Acquired in $310M Deal

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Kinetrex Energy has been acquired by Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI), a Texas-based energy infrastructure company that owns and operates oil and gas pipelines and terminals. The deal, valued at $310 million, includes two liquefied natural gas production facilities, a 50% stake in a landfill renewable natural facility and three future landfill RNG plants.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Glenview Capital Management LLC Takes $34.38 Million Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,378,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 3.21% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessTechRadar

Intel in talks to acquire GlobalFoundries in $30bn deal

Chip giant Intel is reportedly eyeing up a deal to acquire GlobalFoundries, in a move that would be a shot in the arm of the semiconductor giant’s plan to fabricate chips for external clients. GlobalFoundries, which came into being as a result of Intel rival AMD's decision to spin off...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

NortonLifeLock In Talks To Acquire Avast In $8B Deal: WSJ

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) is in advanced talks to acquire Avast PLC (OTC: AVASF) (OTC: AVTTY) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at over $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports. NortonLifeLock has until Aug. 11 to make a firm offer according to the U.K. takeover code. Avast makes both free...
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

CBRE-Sponsored SPAC To Acquire Altus Power In $1.6B Deal

A special-purpose acquisition company created in late 2020 by real estate services giant CBRE is set to acquire Altus Power, which installs solar power implements on commercial properties, in a deal that values Altus at $1.58B. CBRE Acquisition Holdings' merger with Altus, which specializes in solar generation, energy storage and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy