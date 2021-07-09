Thoma Bravo To Acquire Stamps.com In $6.6B Deal

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan stated that the company is always looking for promising ways to seek enhancement and Five9 seems to be a perfect fit to branch out and adapt. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has recently announced an acquisition with a cloud contact center called Five9. The deal is worth $14.7 billion and marks the first-ever deal to be initiated by zoom to adopt the new cloud center activities. The deal is centered around the recent post-pandemic situation where the corporations shall resume their work from office premises and will require additional cloud service essentials for accelerated productivity and profits.