JinkoSolar, Maersk Shipping Bond Over End-To-End Transportation, Digitalized Logistics Solutions
- Solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd’s (NYSE: JKS) subsidiary Jinko Solar Co, Ltd inked an agreement with Maersk (China) Shipping Co, Ltd.
- The two companies will jointly conduct multi-dimensional cooperation based on existing end-to-end transportation agreements and explore in-depth cooperation in digitalized logistics services to provide clients with a range of comprehensive logistics solutions and create a green logistics ecosystem.
- The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
- The collaboration will deepen JinkoSolar’s resources to jointly develop flexible and convenient solutions to manage the current shortage of containers due to the pandemic and improve transport efficiency, JinkoSolar CEO Kangping Chen said.
- Chen remained bullish over solar energy’s demand prospects. The increasing shipment capacity will likely provide strong support for global shipment growth over the next few years.
- Price action: JKS shares traded higher by 1.55% at $59.7 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
