TSM's June Revenue Climbs 23%

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) reported revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year to NT$148.47 billion for June.
  • Revenue for January through June 2021 increased 18.2%.
  • TSM’s pricing power following capacity tightness is likely to offset the margin pressure from the massive CapEx spending Citi analysts Roland Shu and Grant Chi stated, Bloomberg reports.
  • The chipmaker’s technology/productivity breakthrough in EUV is estimated to drive its technology gap with peers and ensure a better cost structure for leading-edge technology nodes.
  • The U.S. was pressurizing the chipmaker over its plan to expand foundry capacity in China, Digitimes Asia reported recently.
  • Price action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.37% at $118.31 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

