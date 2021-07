Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Like a majority of the cryptocurrency market, XRP’s price has also been dwindling on the charts lately. The crypto-asset lost its support level at $1 back in June and since then, the price has remained under $0.7079. With bearish pressures and sell-offs all across the market, XRP’s price dropped further down to $0.6068, with no real signs of bullish revival anytime soon.