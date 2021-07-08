Cancel
Vaccines protect individuals against COVID-19 Delta variant, but only if they’re fully vaccinated: study

By Paul Best
foxwilmington.com
 12 days ago

A new study found that individuals need to be fully vaccinated in order to be protected from the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is now dominant in the United States. “In individuals that were not previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a single dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines barely induced neutralizing antibodies against variant Delta,” the French researchers wrote in the journal Nature.

